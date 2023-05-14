OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,955,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,758,000 after acquiring an additional 104,325 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.27. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

