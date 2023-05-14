Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.83.
Occidental Petroleum Price Performance
NYSE:OXY opened at $58.09 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09.
Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $153,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $95,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
