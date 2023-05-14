Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.09 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $153,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $95,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.