OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 48.7% in April

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the April 15th total of 401,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OERLF remained flat at $5.50 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. OC Oerlikon has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $5.50.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.