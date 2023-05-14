OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 48.7% in April

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the April 15th total of 401,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OERLF remained flat at $5.50 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. OC Oerlikon has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $5.50.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.