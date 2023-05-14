Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nuvve Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 433,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.71. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 131.35% and a negative net margin of 1,421.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuvve by 36.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter worth $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the second quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvve by 33.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

