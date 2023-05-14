Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,964 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.30% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 779,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 146,935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,486,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after buying an additional 1,644,526 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

NUV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.78. 140,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,846. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

