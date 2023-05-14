Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUVGet Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,964 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.30% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 779,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 146,935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,486,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after buying an additional 1,644,526 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NUV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.78. 140,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,846. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

