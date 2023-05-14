NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Posts Earnings Results

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. NSK had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

NSK Stock Up 7.3 %

NPSKY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. NSK has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

