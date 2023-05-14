Northland Securities Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $13.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Plug Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Stories

