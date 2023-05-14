Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $211.91 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

