Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-$1.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods



Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

