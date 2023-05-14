Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $211.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

