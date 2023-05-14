Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 1,987 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $108.59 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

