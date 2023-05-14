Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in shares of NIKE by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average is $117.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

