Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Capital One Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.26.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $199.30 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.55 and a 200-day moving average of $175.11. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,847.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

