Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $668,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $199.30 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,847.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.