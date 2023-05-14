Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $278,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 1,446.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Copart by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Copart by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 432,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 236,381 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $81.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

