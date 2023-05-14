Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 491 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,529,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average of $145.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

