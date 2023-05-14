Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.0% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,325,000 after buying an additional 210,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 91.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,268,000 after buying an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $309.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.11. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.54 and a 52 week high of $319.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

