Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 1,149 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,727,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,218,000 after acquiring an additional 339,358 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 651,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,881,000 after buying an additional 127,114 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $68.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

