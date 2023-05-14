Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 1,027 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Schlumberger by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,571 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,660,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,167,000 after purchasing an additional 946,758 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

