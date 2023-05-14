Nia Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. grew its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,775,021.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,037.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,657 shares of company stock worth $40,937,045 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Shares of SGEN opened at $199.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.79. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

