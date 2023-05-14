Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 68,518 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 2.0% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $55.09 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 124.75%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

