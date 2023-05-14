Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 9,623 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 54,583 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth $5,326,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PLDT by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PLDT by 19.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PLDT by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of PHI stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $962.71 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. PLDT’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

