Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 2,296 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 4.6% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

IBM stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

