Nia Impact Advisors LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 366,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $275,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Stock Up 0.2 %

SLVM stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.09. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About Sylvamo

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.