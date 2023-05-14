Nia Impact Advisors LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 366,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo
In other Sylvamo news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $275,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sylvamo Stock Up 0.2 %
Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sylvamo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.
About Sylvamo
Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sylvamo (SLVM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.