Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,729 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $199.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.55 and its 200-day moving average is $175.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,847.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

