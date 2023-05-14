Nia Impact Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,222 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for 3.1% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $11,352,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in First Solar by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,982 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $6,799,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its position in First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar Trading Up 26.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on FSLR. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.88.

First Solar stock opened at $231.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 594.08 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

