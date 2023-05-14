Nia Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $117.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

