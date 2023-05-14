Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys 6,671 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Hologic makes up 2.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

