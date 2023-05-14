Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Nextracker Trading Up 11.2 %

NXT stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Nextracker Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $645,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $1,326,000.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

