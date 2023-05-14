NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.96. 8,315,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381,226. The firm has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.