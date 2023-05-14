Nervos Network One Day Volume Hits $2.64 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $131.39 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,910.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00310359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00572094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00067392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00427854 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,283,994,585 coins and its circulating supply is 40,724,477,004 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

