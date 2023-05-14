Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Update

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

