Needham & Company LLC Boosts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $44.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.15.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

