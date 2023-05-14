NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.66 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00006178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $49.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00040778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001087 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 900,290,896 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 900,290,896 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.66243724 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $48,227,685.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.