Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0564

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.29 million and $55,020.81 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00129408 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00064444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030174 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,138,383 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

