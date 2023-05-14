Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.99 million and $54,628.92 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,136,725 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

