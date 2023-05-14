National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

National Vision Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.61 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,614,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in National Vision by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 235,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 159,001 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

