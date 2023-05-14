National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Holdings Raised by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National HealthCare comprises approximately 4.6% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

In related news, Director James Paul Abernathy bought 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $125,011.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National HealthCare Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $910.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.29. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.55 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.07%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.89%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Featured Articles

