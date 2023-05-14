Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $66.00 at Robert W. Baird

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.89.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natera has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,037,429.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $659,417.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,037,429.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,097,468.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,564. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 124,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 69,163 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Natera by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 56,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

