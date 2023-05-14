Nano (XNO) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002650 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $94.65 million and $491,061.26 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,809.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00301686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00571951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00067717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.23 or 0.00426074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.