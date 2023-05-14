Moonriver Market Cap Hits $44.21 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $6.36 or 0.00023752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $44.21 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,792,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,950,328 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

