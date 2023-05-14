Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MODN. BTIG Research upped their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an initiates rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $229,722.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $711,452.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,370,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $229,722.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 152,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,551. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

