Mizuho Lowers Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $57.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARQT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.17.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $618.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,726.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,573 shares of company stock worth $619,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 578.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,621,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 1,382,736 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 68.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,593,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 795,634 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

