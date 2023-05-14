Mizuho Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $95.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AXSM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

