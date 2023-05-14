Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Mission Valley Bancorp stock remained flat at $12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mission Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Mission Valley Bancorp alerts:

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.