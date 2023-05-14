Miramar Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PVH by 139.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

PVH Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.