Miramar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 2.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

NYSE:GD opened at $209.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.20. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

