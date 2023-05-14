Miramar Capital LLC Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up approximately 2.7% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AAP opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

