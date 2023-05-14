Miramar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

