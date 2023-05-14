Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,064 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.47% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $98,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $402.57. 309,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.32 and its 200-day moving average is $353.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

